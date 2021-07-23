MIAMI (WSVN) - A crowd of protesters have gathered in Miami’s Little Havana section to demonstrate in support of the Cuban protests on the island.

The protesters could be seen at the El Dorado Furniture store along Southwest Eighth Street and 27th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

City of Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo could be seen at the gathering speaking with protesters.

The crowd has since left the store’s parking lot to begin a 1.5-mile walk down Calle Ocho to Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park. The demonstration is sponsored in part by the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana and other local groups.

“We don’t know what results we’re going to achieve, but I think it is our duty to continue doing the same thing,” Kiwanis Club of Little Havana President Jorge Fernandez said. “Hopefully, it will to something to change in the system.”

Demonstrators could be seen carrying signs that read “Patria y Vida” while chanting “Libertad!“

Motorcycle officers have been escorting the demonstrators during their walk down Calle Ocho.

