VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters disrupted a Miami Commission hearing to express their disapproval over what is happening to historic Virginia Key Beach.

The group interrupted Thursday’s commission, even though their issue they wanted to address wasn’t even on the agenda.

At issue is commissioners’ decision earlier this month to oust the members of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust and replace these members with themselves.

The trust’s former chairman, N. Patrick Range II, addressed the issue in public comment.

“We just say that this is wrong. You have the right to go back and correct your wrong and reinstate this trust,” he said.

The issue wasn’t up for debate on Thursday, but after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez refused to veto the decision, the small protest broke out inside commission chambers.

“Have us work with you, because we know it’s you that has been the reason that this has not moved forward,” said Range.

He was referring to the development of the historic Virginia Key Beach Park Museum.

The city took over the management of the trust after citing the lack of progress on the development of the Black History Museum on the site.

During segregation, Virginia Key Beach was the only beach open to the Black community.

In August of 2002, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the county set aside $20 million for a museum project.

Many years have since passed, and still no museum.

On Oct. 13, commissioners voted on the takeover of the trust.

“How many of you have been to the park within the last 5 years?” Range asked commissioners.

That day, the now former chairman said the trust isn’t entirely to blame and that commissioners dragged their feet when the trust placed items on the agenda for approval.

“These are the types of delays that we can’t have, and these are the types of delays that have caused us to be 18 years out, with money in hand, unable to build this museum,” said Range.

Range went on to say that, even if he doesn’t have a formal position, he will continue to be part of making sure a museum becomes a reality in Virginia Key.

