MIAMI (WSVN) - Family and friends of former Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Otano, who was found guilty of kidnapping a homeless man, are furious. They are now demanding that the verdict be overturned.

On Monday, several family members and friends were in front of the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building in Miami to show support for the convicted former officer.

7News cameras captured the protestors chanting and holding signs that read “Free Otano.”

According to the protestors, they do not believe there was sufficient evidence to warrant the guilty verdict.

Otano was accused of kidnapping and beating Jose Ortega Gutierrez, along with former Officer Lorenzo Orfila, on Dec. 17, 2022.

During his court appearance last week, the jury reached a split decision. While Otano was found guilty of kidnapping the homeless man, he was found not guilty of battery.

“We just want to just make a little noise because it has been an injustice what has been done to my brother,” said Otano’s sister. “My brother was a police officer in the department in Hialeah, and he was just convicted of kidnapping, and there’s not sufficient evidence. That’s why we’re trying to basically get him out because there isn’t sufficient evidence that he kidnapped that homeless guy. It’s just not correct.”

Orfila and an investigator, Ali Amin Saleh, who is accused of a crime to bribe the victim to not file charges, have not yet gone to trial.

