Protesters demand reopenings at West Miami-Dade, downtown Miami rallies

MIAMI (WSVN) - Protesters took to the streets of Miami-Dade County to demand government officials to reopen the state, despite growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Demonstrators came together at two rallies, one held in West Miami-Dade and the other in downtowen Miami, Saturday.

“We cannot hold the people back,” said protester Elizabeth Cabrera.

“They’re violating our freedoms, all of our freedoms,” said protester Diana Castillo.

For these demonstrators, it’s a matter of being able to make a living.

“People want to go back to work,” said protester Juan Fiol.

In West Miami-Dade, drivers lined up and drove down Southwest Eighth Street while they honked their horns.

Those who took part in the caravan voiced their disapproval of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to close the state.

“Please open up. We have to open up already,” said Fiol. “If we could go to Publix and Home Depot with a mask and gloves, then we can go to our regular jobs with our masks and gloves.”

“It’s capricious and arbitrary. I mean, I can get my pool cleaned but not my teeth? How does that make any sense,” said protester Robert Conyers.

Demonstrators in downtown Miami agreed, and they called for state leaders to reopen Florida and get people back to work.

Cabrera said this is a very urgent matter.

“People are going to lose their homes, their jobs, their livelihoods, everything they fought for their entire lives,” she said.

“We need to get the economy going. We cannot let it collapse,” said another protester.

The rallies take place after DeSantis announced he has formed Re-Open Florida Task Force to help make this happen.

Demonstrators said they hope to see real changes soon.

“We can open up little by little and still remain safe and keep our distances,”​ said one protester.

A date to reopen the state has not been set.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

