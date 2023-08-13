MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal rights protesters came together and raised their voices in Medley.

A crowd of demonstrators gathered along the 7400 block of Northwest 74th Street on Saturday afternoon to peacefully protest conditions at the Miami-Dade Animal Services shelter.

Protesters said the shelter is dilapidated and dangerous to the animals living there.

“Some of these animals have been there for 246 days. They’re not being walked, they’re not being seen, they’re not being played with,” said Rita Schwartz, co-founder of the Pets’ Trust Miami. “These animals are caged up. It’s a horrible situation.”

The Pets’ Trust, a nonprofit animal rights group in Miami-Dade County, is raising awareness — calling on Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to do something about the problem.

