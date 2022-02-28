MIAMI (WSVN) - As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, support for the Eastern European country in South Florida has not wavered.

Demonstrators on Sunday attended service at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Miami.

Many of them gathered outside the house of worship after the service. Some were seen waving Ukrainian flags.

Demonstrators said more needs to be done for the people of Ukraine.

“Today we are here to make sure people know what’s going on in Ukraine, and all the governments of the world hopefully can pay attention and do more to stop this aggression of one horrible person,” said Elena Stetsenko.

“It’s sad, it’s very sad. I can’t beleve it’s happening,” said Elena Orozco.

Protesters said they hope people from all parts of the world continue to protest Russian aggression.

