A group of protesters were gathered at the Government Center against the Better Bus Network. The protest was held on Saturday, Jan. 13 at around 2:00 p.m., at 111 Northwest 1st Street in Downtown Miami.

“The MetroConnect and the Uber does not work for most of us and it’s not fair for us who need the bus to get around,” said one of the protesters.

The protest was the second that was held against the Better Bus Network since the last one had complications due to weather conditions.

“Really frustrated and annoyed and aggravated, please come out and let us share our story so we as a community can let our old bus routes back.” said a protester.

