Protester taken into custody during Black Lives Matter march in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody as dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters make their way across Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

7News cameras captured the tense moments when police apprehended the male protester and confiscated his U.S. and Black Lives Matter flags, at around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

The incident touched off a tense exchange between officers and demonstrators.

Several protesters were seen recording officers with their smartphones next to a marcher wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.

A woman who said she witnessed officers detaining the protester expressed her frustration.

“They are out for him. They want to grab people little by little as they can,” she said. “He was on the side. I hope you saw that he wasn’t blocking the traffic or anything, and they grabbed him.”

Marchers began gathering at Panther Coffee, located along Northwest Second Avenue, near 24th Street, about an hour earlier.

Members of the group Justice for Miami addressed the crowd who showed up at the iconic coffee shop before they began the march.

Protesters have marched around the neighborhood and as of 4:10 p.m. were heading east toward Northwest Second Avenue, apparently circling back to Panther Coffee.

Part of the group appeared to splinter off and gathered at a vacant lot to hold a protest, but they have been told to leave.

Participants said they want to see justice for Jacob Blake and the late Georg Floyd, two Black men who garnered national headlines following their encounters with police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, respectively.

There were between 40 and 60 people taking part in the march, but that number appeared to be growing.

It’s unclear how long the event will last. Some protesters said they are done with the march, but others said they plan to stay longer.

