Protester detained in downtown Miami after walking in front of SUV in pro-Trump caravan

MIAMI (WSVN) - A peaceful protest in downtown Miami led to some tense moments after, police said, a demonstrator walked into traffic and in front of a SUV that was part of a Cubans for Trump caravan.

Black Lives Matter protesters met in front of the Torch of Friendship, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured demonstrators chanting and holding up signs. One of the signs read “Muslims 4 Justice” and another read “Silence is complicit.”

At one point, the Cubans for Trump Caravan drove by the rally. Cameras showed one of the protesters stepping in front of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV and appearing to jump a split second before he was struck by the vehicle.

Cameras captured the demonstrator rolling off the SUV and getting back up with no apparent injury as the driver kept on going.

Next to the black SUV, the driver of a silver SUV was seen holding a gun out of the window.

Moments later, Miami Police officers surrounded the protester and detained him. It remains unclear why he was taken into custody or whether he will face any charges.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

