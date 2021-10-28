COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Advocates for the homeless came together to make their voices heard outside Miami City Hall, as commissioners are expected to vote on whether to pass an ordinance that would make homeless camps in parts of the city against the law.

7News cameras captured a heated exchange outside Miami City Hall in Coconut Grove, Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, demonstrators chanted and held up signs in a grassy area nearby. They voiced their opposition to Ordinance S.R. 2, which would make camps for the homeless on public property illegal.

Under the ordinance, people who refuse to comply after they’re offered somewhere to go could be arested.

Inside the commission chamber, opponents of the ordinance argued it would not solve any problems.

“Putting those people in jail is not a solution. It’s a big problem,” said a woman, “’cause they put them in jail. It’s supposed to be a rehabilitation center, but it’s not.”

Supporters of the ordinance also addressed commissioners.

“We all want a clean and safe city, and I want to commend you for taking care and listening to all residents,” said a woman, “for taking action to show that you don’t want Miami to become San Francisco or L.A.”

At a previous meeting, Commissioner Joe Carollo made a controversial suggestion for a solution: an initiative for people to adopt a homeless person.

Local residents at Thursday’s meeting reacted to the commissioner’s idea.

“I’d like [to suggest] my own proposal to adopt compassion, adopt empathy, adopt understanding, because these are human beings, and you are elected officials to represent them,” said a man.

“We can neither arrest our way out of homelessness, nor is the suggestion that individuals who are housed can take in those who are not, a viable solution to ending homelessness,” said a woman.

Carollo took the opportunity to clarify one aspect of S.R. 2.

“Nobody here is presenting any resolution, any ordinance to criminalize people for just being homeless. On the contrary,” he said.

Opponents of the ordinance weighed in.

“You mentioned that the intent is not to criminalize homelessness or houselessness, but by making encampments illegal and defining what they are so broadly, it makes it harder for people to have some stability or sense of ownership over what they’re experiencing,” said a woman.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the matter sometime on Thursday.

