MIAMI (WSVN) - Prosecutors have upgraded the murder charge against the man accused of killing Cuban reggaeton artist “El Taiger,” from second-degree to first-degree murder.

The change was announced in court, though officials have not yet determined whether they will seek the death penalty for Damian Valdez Galloso. That decision is expected at a hearing next month.

A close associate of the victim, whose real name is José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, said the family is seeking justice.

“The family wants justice to be served, and whatever justice God feels needs to be served, that’s what’s going to happen,” Teresa Padron said.

