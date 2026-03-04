MIAMI (WSVN) - Prosecutors announced they will retry a former University of Miami football player who was charged with killing his star teammate in 2006.

The judge decided Wednesday to hold the retrial for Rashuan Jones beginning May 18.

The decision came days after the judge declared a mistrial in the case after a jury became deadlocked.

Jones is charged with second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he fatally shot Bryan Pata outside his Southwest Miami-Dade apartment in November 2006.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.