MIAMI (WSVN) - State prosecutors presented video in court that, they said, shows the man accused of shooting and killing a cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway tried to kick the victim off his bicycle before to the incident.

7News cameras showed Kadel Piedrahita walking into court Friday for the sixth day of his murder trial.

He is accused in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Alexis Palencia along the causeway on Aug. 14, 2019.

Taking the stand for the second day, Piedrahita said Palencia hit him while he was riding his motorcycle.

“When he approaches me, he hits me in the back,” he said through a translator.

But the state replayed cellphone video recorded from Piedrahita’s phone on the day of the deadly incident.

“Alexis Palencia’s left hand is pointing at you,” said a prosecutor.

“After he hit me? Yes,” said Piedrahita.

“The hit is not on this video. You can’t see it,” said the prosecutor.

Prosecutors said Piedrahita tried to kick Palencia while the victim was on his bicycle.

“This is your right foot,” said a prosecutor.

The prosecutor then played several more seconds of the video.

“That was your right leg, that made contact with Mr. Palencia’s bicycle,” said the prosecutor.

“It did not make contact with him,” said Piedrahita.

Piedrahita’s lawyers said the defendant had lost control of his bike

“[The state asked you] about your leg coming out of the motorcycle at one point in the video. Do you remember that?” said an attorney.

“It was to balance myself,” said Piedrahita.

The alleged killer still argues he opened fire in self-defense, that it was three against one.

The prosecutor had questions for the defendant after showing abother portion of the video.

“But this was after you shot Alexis Palencia,” said the prosecutor.

The state claims Palencia was unarmed. Piedrahita’s defense attorneys have not been able to prove that the victim had a gun.

