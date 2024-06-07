OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Police said more suspects have been charged in the deadly kidnapping of a South Florida woman, as they revealed new details about the crime.

It was a brazen daylight kidnapping that seemed to be all tied up. But on Thursday, prosecutors dropped a bombshell in court when they revealed four people were behind the kidnapping and killing of Katherine Aguasvivas back in April.

They said Giovany Crespo Hernandez, the man Aguasvivas drove up from South Florida to meet, who until now was only facing drug charges, made the call to his co-conspirators because he wanted to rob her of $170,00 in drug money that she was picking up from him.

Images showed the alleged kidnappers, Jordanish Torres Garcia and Kevin Ocasio Justiniano, buying lighter fluid at a gas station as they went to intercept their victim.

Another picture showed the convoy of cars driving down the 417 to a construction site, where Aguasvivas would be doused in the fluid, shot and her car set on fire.

The latest arrests also included a Central Florida man, Dereck Alexis Rodriguez Bonilla. Prosecutors said he drove to the construction site in his mother’s car and gave the kidnappers the gun used to shoot both Aguasvivas and aTaft tow truck driver in a drive-by that took place the night before the kidnapping.

After the tow truck driver died, prosecutors said, the suspects took something out of the back of his truck but did not give provide specific details.

Authorities said some of the suspects have already given partial confessions. The maximum sentence each of these four men could receive is death.

