EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors have amended charges brought against an Oklahoma pediatrician who has been accused of smothering her daughter and staging her death in El Portal.

Neha Gupta, 36, was initially charged with first-degree murder after the death of her 4-year-old daughter while they were staying at a short-term rental in El Portal.

Prosecutors are now planning to pursue a second-degree murder charge against Gupta.

Investigators said the Oklahoma resident strangled her daughter to death and staged it as a drowning on June 27.

Gupta has maintained her innocence since her arrest.

She remains behind bars without bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.