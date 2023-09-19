MIAMI (WSVN) - George Pino, a prominent figure in Miami’s real estate industry, was not physically present in court, but his defense attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf during a recent Zoom call. The charges stem from a fatal boating accident that occurred on Labor Day in 2022.

Pino was at the helm of his 29-foot Robalo boat when it collided with a channel marker off Boca Chita. The impact threw Pino, his wife, and twelve teenage girls into the water.

The accident resulted in the unfortunate death of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez and left 18-year-old Katy Puig permanently disabled. Both girls were seniors at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade.

In August, the State Attorney’s Office filed three misdemeanor charges against Pino.

Fish and Wildlife officials discovered over 60 empty cans and bottles of alcohol on the boat, along with an empty champagne bottle and a partially empty bottle of alcohol. Pino refused to provide a blood sample, and responding officers reported no signs of impairment.

A status hearing is scheduled in approximately two weeks, with a trial expected to commence in mid-October. Simultaneously, the families of the victims have filed civil lawsuits against Pino.

