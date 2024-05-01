DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Police Officer Assistance Trust (POAT) is commemorating law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty with Project Honoring Every Resting Officer (HERO).

During the entire month of May, which is nationally recognized as a time to remember the service and sacrifice of law enforcement personnel in the U.S., special tributes are placed at the resting sites of fallen officers.

South Florida law enforcement community came together in “Operation Hero.”

“It’s so important for the community to understand the sacrifices that our law enforcement make, the risk that they face, and quite frankly, the families are the ones that are behind the scenes supporting those same individuals trying to get out and make the community safe,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Deputy Director Chris Carothers.

This initiative involves placing the American/Eternal Thin Blue Line flag at each grave or crypt of deceased officers. These flags are held in place by grave markers shaped like police badges and labeled “Police Officer,” symbolizing honor and remembrance for those who sacrificed their lives for the community. Officers have been honored from May 1 to May 31 for the past 10 years.

In 2023 alone, 136 law enforcement offices across the nation were killed in the line of duty. In Miami-Dade County, 169 officers have fallen in the line of duty by the end of 2023.

