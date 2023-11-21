MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Progressive Firefighters Association continued its annual tradition of giving back to the community by presenting Thanksgiving turkeys and all the fixings to families in need.

The giveaway took place Monday morning in Miami Gardens, where approximately 2000 turkeys were distributed to ensure a festive holiday for those facing economic challenges.

The association collaborated with various organizations, including Cox Radio, to orchestrate the event.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.