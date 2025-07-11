DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A professional boxer was arrested in Miami-Dade County Friday morning after, officials say, he assaulted his ex-girlfriend on Father’s Day weekend.

According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Gervonta Davis arrived at his girlfriend’s house near Northwest 77th Street on Father’s Day to pick up their children. The two exchanged words, which escalated into a verbal altercation. The argument turned physical after, the victim says, the subject no longer wanted to take his children and demanded she take the children from his vehicle.

As the victim reached for her daughter, Davis struck her in the back of the head.

The victim says he proceeded to slap her on the right side of her face, causing minor lacerations to the area of her lip. Davis was captured on footage throwing a small box directly at the victim during. She then notified her mother, who later told police she saw her crying while arguing with Davis.

Authorities received a probable cause request for the detainment of the subject should law enforcement come into contact with him. On July 11, just after midnight, he was located on the 900 block of Lincoln Lane North and taken into custody by Miami Beach Police Department deputies.

Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said in a statement,

“Earlier today, professional boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested by our department in connection with a domestic violence incident. We take all reports of domestic violence seriously and remain committed to thoroughly investigating these cases. Our department has a zero-tolerance stance when it comes to crimes of this nature, and we will always prioritize the safety and well-being of victims.”

This is not an isolated occurrence, as Davis has been arrested on similar charges up as recently as thee years ago.

Davis has since been charged and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

