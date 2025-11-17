MIAMI (WSVN) - A funeral procession honoring Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Deputy Devin Jaramillo will move through parts of Miami-Dade on Tuesday, and drivers along the route may experience delays, officials said.

According to MDSO, the morning procession will begin at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn funeral home, located at 11655 SW 117th Ave., at approximately 6 a.m. From there, the motorcade will take the Florida Turnpike north and then travel east on the Dolphin Expressway, ending near Northwest 27th Avenue and Flagler Street.

The family will take part in a private mass that is expected to end around 9 a.m.

The motorcade will travel north on Northwest 27th Avenue to Northwest Seventh Street, then continue east to Northwest 17th Avenue before arriving at loanDepot Park.

Following a service at loanDepot Park, which is expected to end around 1 p.m., the afternoon procession will run from 1 to 2 p.m.

The route will take the motorcade north on Northwest 17th Avenue to the Dolphin Expressway and head west to the Florida Turnpike. It will then turn south on the Turnpike to Southwest 120th Street. From there, it will go east to Southwest 117th Avenue and continue four blocks north to Southwest 116th Street, where the burial site is located.

Drivers in those areas are urged to plan for possible rolling road closures and to use alternate routes when possible.

