MIAMI (WSVN) - A somber procession for a fallen Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy has departed a church, where a private Mass was held, and is heading to loanDepot Park, where a public memorial service expected to draw thousands of people is set to begin.

7News cameras captured the hearse carrying the body of MDSO Deputy Devin Jaramillo, surrounded by deputies on motorcycles, moments after it left Caballero Funeral Home South, just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The motorcade made its way to St. Matthew The Archangel Catholic Church, located near Southwest 27th Avenue and Flagler Street, for a private Mass for family and friends of the 27-year-old.

7Skyforce hovered above the hearse as the casket, draped in the U.S. flag, was removed of the vehicle and taken inside the house of worship as several dozen deputies stood in a respectful salute. While the service is being held, MDSO deputies are standing guard outside.

Once the Mass wrapped up, at around 9:15 a.m., the motorcade left for loanDepot Park for the larger public memorial service.

Earlier in the day, cameras captured an enhanced police presence outside the stadium, including K-9s and officers blocking off entrances.

Fire officials are also on hand to prepare the venue for the service. Cameras showed a giant U.S. flag hoisted atop a ladder truck outside the stadium.

The public began parking at the stadium at around 7:30 a.m., and the doors opened about an hour later.

The service comes 11 days after Jaramillo was shot and killed when he responded to a traffic crash near a warehouse by Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Upon arrival, investigators said, Jaramillo and the gunman, identified as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian, got into a fight, and at one point the shooter disarmed the deputy and used his gun to shoot him.

Authorities said Rustrian went back to his own car and took his own life.

Despite the best efforts from first responders, Jaramillo would not survive.

Once it left the church, the the funeral procession leaves traveled north along Northwest 27th Avenue before arrving at Seventh Street. It then headed east to 17th Avenue and arrived at the stadium.

The service is expected to begin at around 10 a.m. Organizers said it is expected to draw close to 20,000 people to pay their respects.

After the ceremony ends, the procession is expected to cause significant impacts to traffic near loanDepot Park as it leaves for Jaramillo’s burial site. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes.

