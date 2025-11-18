MIAMI (WSVN) - A somber procession for a fallen Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has arrived at a church after departing a funeral home in Southwest Miami-Dade, hours before a memorial service expected to draw thousands of people to loanDepot Park is set to begin.

7News cameras captured the hearse carrying the body of MDSO Deputy Devin Jaramillo, surrounded by deputies on motorcycles, moments after it left Caballero Funeral Home South, Tuesday morning.

The motorcade made its way to a church, located along Southwest 27th Avenue and Flagler Street, for a private Mass for family and friends of the 27-year-old. Once the Mass wraps up, the motorcade will head to loanDepot Park.

Cameras at the stadium captured an enhanced police presence just after 7 a.m., including K-9s and officers blocking off entrances. Fire officials are also on hand to prepare the venue for the service.

The public began parking at the stadium at around 7:30 a.m., and the doors are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m.

The service comes 11 days after Jaramillo was shot and killed when he responded to a traffic crash near a warehouse by Southwest 128th Street and 122nd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Upon arrival, investigators said, Jaramillo and the gunman, identified as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian, got into a fight, and at one point the shooter disarmed the deputy and used his gun to shoot him.

Authorities said Rustrian went back to his own car and took his own life.

Despite the best efforts from first responders, Jaramillo would not survive.

Once the funeral procession leaves the church, it will travel north along Northwest 27th Avenue before arrving at Seventh Street. It will then head east to 17th Avenue and arrive at the stadium.

The procession is expected to cause significant impacts to traffic near loanDepot Park as it makes its way to the venue and as it leaves for the burial site after the ceremony

The service is expected to begin at around 10 a.m. Organizers said it is expected to draw about 20,000 people to pay their respects.

