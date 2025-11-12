MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A procession for a Miami Beach Police sergeant who was killed in a crash has left a funeral home in Miami Lakes and is heading to a memorial service celebrating his life of the decorated motorman.

But before the body of Miami Beach Police Sgt. David Cajuso reaches Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,where the service will be held late Wednesday morning, the motorcade will pass by Miami Beach Police headquarters, where the 33-year-old served for 10 years.

7News cameras captured the hearse carrying Cajuso’s body as it departed Vista Memorial Gardens, at around 9:10 a.m.

7Skyforce hovered above the procession as it headed down Interstate 95 toward South Beach. All southbound traffic on the highway has been brought to a halt to allow the motorcade to go through.

Just after 9:40 a.m., the procession made its way east along the Julia Tuttle Causeway, then south along Pine Tree Drive as it headed to the police department’s headquarters along Washington Avenue.

At around 10 a.m., cameras cshowed the moment the hearse carrying Cajuso’s body passed by headquarters. Officers lining the sidewalk on the western side saluted as the procession quietly made its way down the street.

This all come two weeks after Cajuso was killed in a crash along I-75 near the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah. He lost control of his motorcycle and fell down a steep embankment.

Cajuso was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

“Today the worst of our nightmares came true,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

“He leaves behind three children and a grieving wife. We ask that you keep his young family in your hearts and in your prayers,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones during an Oct. 28 news conference.

Cajuso’s death sparked a tremendous display of support from his brothers and sisters in blue, as well as the community he so graciously served.

Drivers on Wednesday morning are urged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time and use alternate routes where possible.

