MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers found hundreds of dollars in cash, weapons and narcotics in a convicted felon’s home.

Probation officers paid a visit to the Miami home of a convicted felon and secured a big bust.

Officers said they found weapons, more than $100,00 in cash and a massive amount of narcotics packaged as candy bars.

Agents made at least one arrest but have not released information on the subject.

The subject faces several charges including drug trafficking and possession.

