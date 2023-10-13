MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people have come together in downtown Miami to voice their support for Palestine as war rages on in the Middle East.

7News cameras captured demonstrators as they waved Palestine flags and held up signs in front of the Torch of Friendship on Biscayne Boulevard, just after 5 p.m., Friday.

Protesters said they are very concerned about the people of Gaza City and Israel Defense Forces’ response to Hamas’ surprise attack last weekend. Some said two wrongs don’t make a right.

City of Miami Police have cordoned off the sidewalk in front of the Torch of Friendship, and officers were seen lined up facing the protesters in an effort to make sure no one crosses into the street.

Across Biscayne Boulevard, a smaller group of Israel supporters were seen standing near officers. That sidewalk has also been cordoned off.

One person who crossed the line and tried to run across the street was detained by police.

The brother of the person who was taken away said the emotions just got away with his sibling.

