HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pro-life clinic was given a fresh new coat of paint after being targeted by vandals.

The Pregnancy Help Medical Clinics in Hialeah was a target of hate Monday.

Hialeah Mayor Steve Bovo posted pictures of the vandalism to social media, calling the act a hate crime.

Some of the words that were written on the walls included “If abortions aren’t safe neither are you.”

Bovo said the act of vandalism was carried out by a radical individual, or group of individuals, who are motivated by destruction.

“You should always take issue when somebody tries to destroy property, or deface property, ’cause they don’t agree with the law,” said Bovo. “You know the beauty of this country is if you don’t agree with the law, you can work to change the law. Unfortunately, I think many voices have kind of galvanized and emboldened some of these folks. When you have elected officials go out and say ‘We’re going to fight back,’ what it does sometimes is radicalized some of the fringes to do these kinds of things.”

The vandalism occurred after a Florida judge had blocked the state’s 15-week abortion law.

Last week a judge ruled that the law violated the state constitution, however, it was quickly reinstated Tuesday after an appeal from the state attorney general in a lawsuit challenging the restriction.

The vandalism has since been covered up.

7News was told the Hialeah Police Department is investigating.

