MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters in support of Israel came together at Miami International Airport to rally against Hamas’ forces and the country of Qatar.

Sunday afternoon’s demonstration took place in the Qatar Airways area. Participants condemned the Qatari government, who, they said, harbors Hamas leaders and provides them with financing.

Organizers of the protest also advocated for a reevaluation of U.S. and Qatari relations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.