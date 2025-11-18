SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A private viewing was held for a fallen Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy who made the ultimate sacrifice when he was shot in the line of duty.

Law enforcement vehicles filled the area of 117th Avenue near 120th Street in Southwest Miami-Dade on Monday night for the somber service of slain Deputy Devin Jaramillo.

The somber evening included the attendance of Jaramillo’s family and friends.

Jaramillo, 27, died when he was shot and killed while responding to a traffic crash on Nov. 7. The shooter, identified as 21-year-old Steven Rustrian, disarmed Jaramillo of his gun and used it against him. The suspect then entered his own car and took his life.

Despite the best efforts by first responders, Jaramillo would not survive. Court records reveal Rustrian was previously arrested in May in New York on several charges including reckless driving and disobeying a police officer.

“This will never be OK and I ask the community to continue to hold us in your prayers,” said Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz at a press conference a day after Jaramillo’s death.

The private service was held ahead of Tuesday morning’s memorial where thousands of mourners are expected to fill loanDepot Park as they bid a final farewell to a hero gone too soon.

“He was somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, friend, a cousin, and I am sending my condolences out to the family,” said Deputy Joeli Cruz, who responded to the scene when Jaramillo was shot.

According to MDSO, Tuesday’s service will begin with a procession from Caballero Funeral Home South to a private mass before later arriving at the stadium.

The somber event comes just a week and half after a similar procession carried Jaramillo’s casket draped in an American flag from the medical examiner’s office.

Since his tragic death, a touching memorial has taken shape outside MDSO’s Kendall district substation where Jaramillo worked. Friends and strangers alike pass by each day to pay their respects to the fallen hero.

“I feel bad because his career was just starting you know, it’s really killing me inside,” said area resident Angel Estefan, who visited the memorial at the police station.

Tuesday’s event at loanDepot Park is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Road closures and traffic delays are expected starting at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.