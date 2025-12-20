MIAMI (WSVN) - A private investigator helped police identify a man captured on surveillance footage snatching several packages while making a delivery for Uber Eats.

The discovery came days after 7News first covered the surveillance footage that appeared to show the man, later identified as 36-year-old Samuel Lee Robertson, walk out with multiple boxes after dropping off an order.

Before being taken into custody on Thursday, Robertson was spotted around Miami-Dade exiting the same red vehicle he was allegedly seen placing the stolen packages into on surveillance from the building located at 300 SW 18th Terr.

Taylor Wasser, the president of Miami Private Investigations, began looking into the case after seeing the original story on 7News.

“I got the information from your story that you put out,” said Wasser.

After just a few hours, he managed to track down the suspected vehicle used by Robertson.

“I have several resources out there around the street, and once I started making phone calls, it took maybe a couple of hours. We were able to locate the vehicle,” said Wasser.

The photos provided by Wasser showed Robertson around Miami-Dade, exiting the car in one location and at a gas station at another.

After identifying him, Wasser turned over what he found to authorities.

“We were able to help identify the person that was involved in, from there, we gave it to the police and let the police do their job,” said Wasser.

Police would later take Robertson into custody, Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Barrios, the owner of Vintage Liquors, which operates directly across from the elevator where the packages were taken, was glad to see an arrest had been made.

“Happy to have justice prevail,” said Anthony Barrios, the liquor store’s owner. “We’re grateful that you guys were able to come and do this so diligently and police did their job as well.”

On Friday, Robertson appeared before a judge.

“You were arrested for grand theft,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Robertson faces multiple charges, including grand theft and driving with a suspended license, and was ordered by the judge to stay away from that address.

He currently remains behind bars.

