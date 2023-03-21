MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A private developer has officially commenced the demolition of a building located at 5333 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. The demolition will be conducted using conventional methods, as approved by the City of Miami Beach.

The work is expected to be contained within the property site, and minimal construction mobilization will take place onsite. However, the demolition process is expected to take several months, and a portion of the building may remain standing until the work is complete.

The demolition timeline will begin with the removal of interior partitions, which will be followed by the structural demolition of the building. It is important to note that timelines may change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

While dust is an unavoidable byproduct of all types of demolition, the contractor is required to control dust. As a precautionary measure, residents and businesses in the area are advised to ensure that all windows and doors are closed, cover any other openings that might allow dust to enter their apartment or building, and turn their A/C on re-circulate.

For any demolition-related inquiries, Fernando Martinez can be reached at fmartinez@mosscm.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.