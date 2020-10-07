Principal: Downtown Doral Charter Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The principal of Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School sent a letter to parents that a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the letter dated Oct. 6, the principal told parents, “Your child may have been in contact with someone at Downtown Doral Preschool and Elementary who was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.”

The letter went on to say that all school facilities were closed and deep-cleaned following CDC guidelines, and “those that came in close contact with this student … are being asked to quarantine for 14 days after exposure.”

The principal also added in all caps, “THOSE THAT HAVE FALLEN IN CLOSE CONTACT CATEGORY HAVE BEEN INFORMED DIRECTLY.”

The confirmed case of COVID-19 comes as more Miami-Dade students return to the classroom.

“It was nice. It was different,” said a group of students.

Continuing with the staggered start Wednesday, second through sixth graders along with ninth and 10th graders went back to school for in-person learning, returning two days after pre-K, kindergarten, first graders and special needs students made their classroom comeback Monday.

It’s no secret that schools look a lot different than when they left months ago.

“Everyone was social distant,” said one student.

“Online, I could barely learn anything,” said another student.

Now, masks and social distancing are all part of the curriculum at schools across the district.

Officials said about 70,000 students returned to campus Wednesday, which is the biggest batch yet.

As they gear up for the return of the remaining grades Friday, despite a few hiccups in certain areas, so far the classroom comeback is getting an A-plus.

“Obviously, there’s always a couple of glitches,” said MDCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “We got reports from a couple of schools that were having some difficulty with portal access when all the kids came in. Aside from that, I have not seen or detected any significant systemic issues.”

“We’ve seen a few pictures of students kind of conglomerating together. Perhaps there’s not enough markers in schools, and we want to make sure they adhere to all the safety measures so that they’re safe and everyone in the community is safe,” said Karla Hernandez-Mats, president of United Teachers of Dade.

Miami-Dade students in seventh, eighth, 11th and 12th grades will return to school on Friday.

