SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A primate with a specific mission will be making a debut at Zoo Miami.

Zoo officials on Friday said they may have found a boyfriend for their orangutan Bella.

The potential suitor’s name is Jiwa, a 7-year-old orangutan from Arizona.

Jiwa arrived from the Phoenix Zoo on Thursday night and will quarantine for 30 days.

Once cleared, he will be introduced to Bella, and staffers are hoping they’ll hit it off.

The goal is for the apes to mate and contribute to the endangered orangutan population.

