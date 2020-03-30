President of Jackson Health System tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - The president of Jackson Health System has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President and CEO Carlos A. Migoya said he was tested after being exposed to other positive cases.

A message from Jackson Health System President & CEO Carlos A. Migoya. pic.twitter.com/JyFmTy07cS — Jackson Health System (@JacksonHealth) March 30, 2020

Migoya’s own test came back positive last week, he said in a statement.

“I chose to keep this private because I did not want to take any focus away from the nurses, doctors, technicians, environmental workers, food-service staff, and others who are putting themselves on the front lines of this crisis every day,” Migoya said.

As of 4 p.m., Monday, hospitals across the Jackson Health System have admitted 67 patients with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.