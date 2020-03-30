President of Jackson Health System tests positive for COVID-19

Related
MIAMI (WSVN) - The president of Jackson Health System has tested positive for the coronavirus.
President and CEO Carlos A. Migoya said he was tested after being exposed to other positive cases.
Migoya’s own test came back positive last week, he said in a statement.
“I chose to keep this private because I did not want to take any focus away from the nurses, doctors, technicians, environmental workers, food-service staff, and others who are putting themselves on the front lines of this crisis every day,” Migoya said.
As of 4 p.m., Monday, hospitals across the Jackson Health System have admitted 67 patients with COVID-19.
