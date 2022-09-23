DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As Tropical Depression Nine forms in the tropics, preparations should be underway for those in South Florida.

A storm is predicted to hit Florida next week and experts gave tips on what you might need for the rough winds set to come.

Here is a list of items The National Hurricane Center suggests people should stock up on for the storm:

Ice

Water (one gallon per person, per day)

Bread

Non-perishable foods filled with protein

As far as house preparations, securing those windows with marine-grade or pressure-treated plywood is best.

If a house has shutters, make sure to test them and grease them so they function properly.

Those who have aluminum panels would need wind needs as well for those windows.

Residents have also been advised to purchase generators and flashlights in case of a power outage.

Homeowners should also have tarps handy in the event of any damage you the home.

Sandbags will be available as soon as your local leaders have them ready for the community to collect.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.