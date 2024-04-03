MIAMI (WSVN) - A collision in Miami resulted in a pregnant woman and a child being hospitalized to the hospital as trauma alerts.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Police and Fire rescue units responded to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and 61st Street where one of the vehicles involved in the crash was overturned.

Officials said both cars involved remained at the scene. The pregnant woman and a child, who were in the rolled-over vehicle, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for medical care.

Their condition is not known.

