NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is home from the hospital after being involved in a wrong way wreck that left two others dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

A 6-year-old was one of the last to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Police said two people died in a car that was driving in the wrong direction before it slammed into the family’s SUV near Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue.

A pregnant mother and her six children where inside the SUV at the time and were rushed to the hospital.

