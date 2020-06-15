Pregnant bulldog, 2 Pomeranians stolen from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken homeowner is seeking the public’s help after, she said, thieves broke into her home in Northwest Miami-Dade and took off with three of her dogs, including a pregnant bulldog.

Catrina Culbreth showed a 7News crew the back door the perpetrators broke to make their way inside her property along Opa-Locka Boulevard, Saturday night.

“They broke this whole wooden piece off and came in through the door,” she said. “Two men broke into my home and stole three of my dogs.”

In addition to the bulldog, Culbreth said, the thieves took two Pomeranians.

“It’s been unbearable. I can’t stop crying about this,” she said. “I don’t know if they are in good hands. I don’t know if they are being well taken care of. I don’t know if they are being fed.”

Culbreth said she wasn’t home at the time of the break-in, but her neighbors spotted something suspicious in her yard.

“They saw two guys walk past their window around 6 p.m. The same two guys came back around 9 p.m., and I believe that’s when it happened,” she said.

When she came home, Culbreth said, she found her door broken in. No jewelry or electronics were stolen, just the canines.

“I believe that this was the action of someone who wanted the dogs for breeding purposes, or they wanted to steal the bulldog, knowing that she was due to give birth in a few days,” she said. “It’s very important that she has to have medical attention. She’s had problems with passing pups in the past.”

Culbreth, who described herself as a hobby breeder, said she is hoping someone recognizes the pups, or maybe the people who took them, and can help get them back home safely.

“No questions will be asked. You can leave the dogs somewhere; I will go pick them up,” she said. “If you want a reward, I have no problem with doing that as well. It’s just very important that these dogs are returned to my home.”

Culbreth says the thieves also stole papers documenting ownership of dogs, but they grabbed the wrong ones.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

