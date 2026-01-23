MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired near The English Center in Miami, prompting a precautionary lockdown at the adult education campus, Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said.

According to M-DCPS, Friday’s lockdown was ordered due to police activity unrelated to the school.

7News cameras at the scene captured a Honda sedan parked outside the school with a shattered rearview mirror that appeared to be consistent with damage from a gunshot.

7Skyforce was over the area after the call came in around 11 a.m.

Parents were seen gathered outside the campus while waiting for the lockdown to be lifted so they could pick up students.

The English Center serves adult learners and also offers a GED program for students ages 16 and older.

No injuries have been reported, as City of Miami Police continue to investigate.

