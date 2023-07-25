TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department was reported to be in critical but stable condition on Tuesday following surgery at Tampa General Hospital a day after he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to state law enforcement officials.

Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was in Tampa attending a law enforcement conference at the JW Marriott, officials confirmed.

As the mystery behind this catastrophic decision deepens, Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels has been appointed as MDPD Interim Director by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, with JD Patterson assuming the role of Interim Chief of Public Safety.

The incident occurred after Ramirez had an argument with his wife at the hotel, which led to him being asked to leave. According to police dispatch audio shared with 7News, Ramirez reportedly placed a gun in his mouth inside the JW Marriott.

“Apparently the guy put a gun in his mouth and (unintelligible) through the JW. matching the description,” said the dispatcher.

After leaving the hotel, Ramirez and his wife drove southbound on I-75 heading back to Miami. Ramirez eventually pulled off the side of the road near the Riverview exit and shot himself.

Ramirez’s wife called 911 and he was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. 7News sources said he is expected to survive.

“Our investigators are conducting interviews, identifying witnesses, and obtaining any video evidence to help us piece together the events,” said Mark Glass, FDLE Commissioner.

Monday evening, officers in Doral outside MDPD headquarters gathered in a prayer circle to send well wishes to Ramirez.

Cava, along with Interim Director Daniels, were present at the hospital on Tuesday as Officer Ramirez remained in critical condition.

FDLE is leading the investigation into the incident.

Cava is scheduled to address the incident and Director Ramirez’s condition with the media on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

