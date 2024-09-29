MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters responded to a fire overnight, potentially caused by a powerline.

Footage showed sparking from a downed powerline in a tree near 8700 Southwest 94th Street Sunday morning, potentially causing power outages for some residents.

Adrian Gonzalez, one resident in the area, said the power at his home was knocked out when the fire started.

“We just heard a screech and a crash and came out, and this fire started happening,” said Adrian. “It was pretty crazy. Seems like a car crashed over on the corner; I don’t know, they’re not there. The fire started, and I called 911.”

It is unclear if service has been restored yet. So far, there are no injuries reported.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police Department about the fire and what could have caused it.

