(WSVN) - Hurricane Ian is causing some power problems in South Florida.

Strong winds downed power lines, mostly from Tuesday night’s storms.

In Miami-Dade, 31,000 people still do not have power, Wednesday.

In Broward, just over 16,540 people still don’t have power.

In Monroe, 1,300 people remain without power.

Factoring West Coast outages from Wednesday, more than one million people in Florida have no power right now.

