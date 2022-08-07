MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines likely caused a serious spark in Miami Gardens, leaving one person injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a tree fire in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 159th Street, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured several MDFR and Florida Power and Light vehicles at the scene.

The blaze is believed to have started due to an electrical issue with the power lines.

The injured victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The fire remains under investigation.

