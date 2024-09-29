SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight power pole fire that knocked out electricity to some homes in a Southwest Miami-Dade area neighborhood for hours was apparently sparked by a driver who slammed into a power pole.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 8700 block of Southwest 94th Street, early Sunday morning.

The fire ignited after the driver of a Tesla sedan apparently crashed into the power pole, at around 2 a.m.

Cellphone video showed flames, as well as sparking from a downed power line in a tree.

Area resident Adrian Gonzalez said he woke up to the commotion.

“We just heard a screech and a crash, came out, and then this fire started happening,” he said.

The Tesla was seen smashed up with no driver to be found.

“It was pretty crazy. Seems like a car crashed over on the corner and, I don’t know, they’re not there. Fire started, I called 911, and [crews] were here in 10 minutes,” said Gonzalez.

Firefighters tacked the blaze and were able to put it out, but it left neighbors in the dark.

“The power’s out right now,” said Gonzalez.

7News cameras later captured charred trees and a charred community barrier wall.

Area residents said the power was restored by the morning.

No injuries were reported.

The crash and the driver’s whereabouts remain under investigation.

