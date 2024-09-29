SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade firefighters responded to a fire overnight, potentially caused by a power line.

Footage showed sparking from a downed power line in a tree along the 8700 block of Southwest 94th Street, Sunday morning, potentially causing power outages for some residents.

Area resident Adrian Gonzalez said the power at his home was knocked out when the fire started.

“We just heard a screech and a crash and came out, and this fire started happening,” he said. “It was pretty crazy. Seems like a car crashed over on the corner; I don’t know, they’re not there. The fire started, and I called 911.”

It is unclear if service has been restored yet. So far, there are no injuries reported.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police Department for more information about the fire and what could have caused it.

