SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a reported shooting Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex in South Miami, but ruled it to be a swatting call.

South Miami Police and the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to three gunshots that were reported near Southwest 80th Street and 63rd Avenue in South Miami.

Upon arrival, officials evacuated the entire building.

Special Response Team units surrounded the building and moved in with guns as they responded to the potential incident.

However, after investigating, officials determined it was a swatting call and cleared the area.

