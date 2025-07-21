BISCAYNE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a postal worker to the hospital after they were stabbed in Biscayne Park.

Biscayne Park Police officers responded to the residential area located on the 11700 Northeast 10th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area with crime scene tape surrounding the neighborhood.

Detectives said the victim appeared to have a stab wound in the torso, but was conscious and alert.

Officers located the subject and quickly took them into custody.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. They are in stable condition and expected to be OK.

Following the stabbing, several postal workers began showing up to the scene to show support to their coworker.

