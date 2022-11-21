TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A post office worker was robbed while delivering mail in South Florida.

Surveillance video shows a man running down a street and toward a car after he had robbed a postal carrier at gunpoint.

The crook and his accomplice then took off, in that vehicle, described as a black 2014 BMW four series.

The robbery happened along Northwest 64th Court, in Tamarac, last Wednesday.

The US Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for help in this case.

If you have any information, call 1-877-876-2455.

