Travelers at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday on Sunday were finding hundreds of flights delayed and canceled in Chicago following a winter storm in the Great Lakes region, while a wintry mix of rain and snow developed in the Northeast.

In Wisconsin, utility crews worked to restore power to thousands of people, while the airport in Des Moines, Iowa, reopened on the critical travel day after a Delta Connection flight landing from Detroit slid off an icy runway. No injuries were reported, and passengers were transported to the terminal by bus.

Hundreds of churches in western Michigan told worshippers to stay home or watch services online. Up to 12 inches (about 30 centimeters) of snow had fallen since Saturday in areas close to Lake Michigan.

On Saturday, 8.4 inches (21.34 centimeters) of snow fell at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, setting a record for the highest single calendar day snowfall in November at the airport, according to the National Weather Service. That broke the previous record of 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) on Nov. 6, 1951.

Over 270 flights into and out of O’Hare had been canceled by midafternoon, while over 1,200 had been delayed, according to the tracking site FlightAware. The Federal Aviation Administration said at one point on Sunday that departures to O’Hare were delayed on average by nearly an hour due to snow or ice, and that departures from the airport were delayed an average of 15 minutes.

Planes were being de-iced at several airports across the country on Sunday, including at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, according to the FAA.

On Sunday afternoon there were nearly 400 flights into and out of Detroit Metro Airport that were delayed and over 300 canceled, according to FlightAware.

In Wisconsin, We Energies reported more than 6,000 power outages, with more than half in Milwaukee and South Milwaukee. Mark Paladino said on Facebook that he was shoveling snow Sunday when his apartment complex lost power in Fredonia. Others said power lines were sagging under heavy, wet snow.

Elsewhere in Iowa, gusty winds Sunday were blowing snow back onto roads, extending hazardous travel conditions, the National Weather Service said.

“We did have areas of Iowa and Illinois that saw over one foot of snow,” including 15 inches (38 centimeters) in Fort Dodge, Iowa, said meteorologist Andrew Orrison.

He said snow in the Great Lakes region was tapering off, but a new storm was heading to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow by Tuesday.

“It’s going to be the first snowfall of the season for many of these areas, and it’s going to be rather significant,” Orrison said. “The good news is that it does not look like the major cities at this point are going to be looking at any significant snowfall.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.