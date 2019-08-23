Possible subject detained after SWAT responds to shots fired in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible subject has been detained after SWAT team units responded to shots fired near a building in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police shared on Twitter that an active perimeter was established between 15th and 16th Street along Drexel Avenue, just before 6:30 a.m., Friday.

UPDATE: MBPD SWAT personnel on scene of shots fired in the 1500 block of Drexel Avenue. We have not located any victims. Hostage Negotiation Team attempting to make contact with subject inside of a building. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/N0AgsajYmq pic.twitter.com/8QVK8jXMBI — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 23, 2019

Officials said they have not been able to locate any victims.

The department’s Hostage Negotiation Team was also on the scene.

MBPD said they detained a possible subject, shortly after 7 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area of 15 Street to 16 Street along Drexel Avenue as well as 15 Street from Washington Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.