MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible shooting on the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens has led to some traffic trouble for drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

Troopers have shut down the eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue as they investigate the incident.

Traffic cameras captured a large police presence and traffic backed up for miles. Drivers could be seen driving the wrong way as they tried getting off the highway.

A woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital but it’s unclear whether she was involved in this incident.

An investigation remains underway.

